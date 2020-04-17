Little Fires Everywhere’s Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was ‘Livid’ While Watching Latest Episode

Joshua Jackson is revealing his wife Jodie Turner-Smith‘s reactions to the latest episode of his Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere!

The 41-year-old actor stars as Bill, the husband of Reese Witherspoon‘s character Elena.

In the series, Kerry Washington‘s Mia is supporting her friend Bebe in the fight to get custody of the daughter she gave up for adoption. The child was adopted by Elena and Bill’s best friends and he is representing them in the court case.

“Just finished the cold open of #LittleFiresEverywhere. wife already livid. Gonna be a long hour,” Joshua tweeted while watching the episode on Wednesday night (April 16). He added, “Husband trying to remind wife that it’s a character. Views and legal opinions expressed by Bill are his own.”

A few weeks ago, the couple revealed the Netflix show that they regretted watching during quarantine.

See all of his tweets below…

Husband trying to remind wife that it’s a character. Views and legal opinions expressed by Bill are his own. — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) April 16, 2020

Why do all the Richardson’s pronounce ‘tartan’ as two words? — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) April 16, 2020

Ohhhhh know. This grill cheese scene got me fluffing pillows in the guest room….this isn’t gonna end well. — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) April 16, 2020