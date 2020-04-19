Little Mix kick off UK edition of One World: Together At Home

Famous faces came together to celebrate front line NHS staff and key workers for all they are doing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, on Sunday night, Little Mix kicked off the UK edition of One World: Together At Home live on BBC One, with a stunning rendition of their hit song Touch after Perrie Edwards gave a special message of thanks to critical workers.

Claudia Winkleman, 48, Dermot O’Leary, 36, and Clara Amfo, 35, hosted the concert which relived some of the highlights from Saturday’s show and presented a few never-before-seen performances.

Amazing! On Sunday night, Little Mix kicked off the UK edition of One World: Together At Home live on BBC One, with a stunning rendition of their hit song Touch

The trio of hosts stood apart, recognising the UK’s social distancing rules as they revealed that Little Mix, Rag’N’Bone Man, 35, and Tom Jones, 79, would be performing new sets.

The show began with George The Poet performing a spoken word piece, who was followed by an emotional rendition of Touch by the Little Mix ladies.

Before their socially-distanced performance recorded at their separate homes began, Perrie Edwards said: ‘We really hope you’re staying positive during this weird, weird time that we’re in.

‘And I think we can agree that the love we all feel for the NHS staff at this time, and key workers – you all deserve such a huge thank you. We all appreciate you so so much.

Thankful: Before their socially-distanced performance recorded at their separate homes began, Perrie Edwards gave a heartfelt introduction where she thanked frontline workers

Sensational: She was then joined by bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson who sang together in perfect harmony

Hosts: Claudia Winkleman, 48, Dermot O’Leary, 36, and Clara Amfo, 35, hosted the concert which relived some highlights from Saturday’s show and presented a few new performances

‘Everybody, please take care of yourselves, protect your loves ones, stay home and save lives. Hopefully this rendition of Touch will put a smile on your faces’, concluded Perrie.

She was then joined by bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson who sang together in perfect harmony.

Little Mix were followed by Beatles legend Paul McCartney before Jess Glynn sang her hit track I’ll Be There.

Dr Ranj Singh, 40, appeared on the show to answer medical questions from adorable children all over the country.

The Strictly star began by saying: ‘Thank you to all of the frontline workers. I’ve been working in hospitals I’m now at home and on the end of a phone if they need me.’

He then discussed mace masks, hand sanitiser vs soap and water, social-distancing, receiving packaging in the UK and hugging parents, as video questions came in from kids across the UK.

Medical advice! Dr Ranj Singh, 40, appeared on the show to answer medical questions from adorable children all over the country

Adorable: Dr Ranj discussed mace masks, hand sanitiser vs soap and water, social-distancing, and hugging parents, as video questions came in from kids across the UK

After Dr Ranj dished out his advice, Rag’N’Bone Man (real name Rory Charles Graham) was introduced by Clara Amfo.

‘This is a message for NHS staff for key workers, for anyone putting themselves out there on the front line, thank you so much,’ said the talented singer.

Before accompanying himself on guitar to perform an acoustic version of his track The Time Are A Changing, Rag’N’Bone Man dedicated his spine-tingling performance to key workers.

Grateful: ‘This is a message for NHS staff for key workers, for anyone putting themselves out there on the front line, thank you so much,’ said Rag’N’Bone man before performing a track

Incredible: Accompanying himself on guitar, the talented musician performed an acoustic version of his track The Time Are A Changing

In an incredibly sweet segment via video link, Claudia Winkleman surprised a fan who is also an NHS midwife working on the frontline in Birmingham during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman has been separated from her husband and daughter as she self-isolates while treating coronavirus patients, and during a family video call Claudia popped up.

The presenter then introduced actress Miriam Margolyes, 78, since the family are fans of the show in which she stars, BBC period drama Call The Midwife.

Heartwarming: In an incredibly sweet segment via video link, Claudia Winkleman surprised a fan separated from her husband and daughter while she works on the NHS frontline

No way! The presenter then introduced actress Miriam Margolyes, 78, since the family are fans of the show in which she stars, BBC period drama Call The Midwife

Harry Potter reunion! If that wasn’t enough, Claudia created a Harry Potter reunion as she invited Rupert Grint, 31, who played Ron Weasley in the film series, to join their chat

If that wasn’t enough, Claudia created a Harry Potter reunion as she invited Rupert Grint, 31, who played Ron Weasley in the film series, to join their chat.

Marathon runner Mo Farah joined, Strictly star Alex Scott, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Chris Hoy, Chris Kamara, Tom Daly, Rebecca Adlington, Jenson Button, joined a host of sports stars for a fun segment encouraging people to stay active.

Next up, international superstar Lizzo belted out a powerful version of Aretha Franklin’s iconic song A Change Is Gonna Come.

After the Good As Hell hitmaker’s emotional performance, Claudia introduced a one minute silence for all of those around the world lost to coronavirus.

Changes: Lizzo belted out a cover of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come

Think of those we have lost: After Lizzo’s emotional performance, Claudia introduced a one minutes silence for all of those around the world lost to coronavirus

Still got it: The Rolling Stones performed You Can’t Always Get What You Want via a four-way split screen Zoom call

Dermot O’Leary turned wedding planner on Sunday night to help one fan pull off a surprise for his wife-to-be.

Alice and Rob were forced to cancel their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic and on what would have been their wedding day, NHS nurse, Alice had to work instead.

Dermot took it upon himself to help Rob plan a wedding surprise for Alice when she returned home, including surprise virtual appearances from a host of stars including Nadiya Hussain, movie star Richard E Grant and Skip Marley.

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya revealed: ‘I did pull a few strings and there’s a cake outside your door right now.’

It was a little sweet treat for the couple to enjoy as they watched Richard E Grant then deliver a best man’s speech for Rob.

What a gent: Dermot O’Leary helped one fan pull off a wedding surprise for his NHS worker wife

Sweet: Alice and Rob were forced to postpone their wedding day due to coronavirus, so Dermot pulled a few strings to help them recreate it on what would have been their big day

Surprise! It included surprise virtual appearances from Richard E. Grant who delivered a best man’s speech for the couple and Nadiya Hussain who revealed she’d baked a wedding cake

Lovely touch: When Rob revealed the pair’s first dance is Bob Marley’s I Wanna Love You, Dermot organised for the reggae legend’s grandson Skip Marley to sing it for Alice and Rob

Jennifer Lopez dazzled as she sang a candlelit version of a cover of Barbara Steisand’s classic hit People, while Michael Buble also lent his vocal chords to the concert.

Sam Smith and John Legend performed a duet of Ben E King’s Stand By Me from their separate homes.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish and her brother sent a message of gratitude the health workers in the UK before delighting with a cover of ’60s track Sunny, originally performed by Bobby Hebb.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Veder, Ellie Goulding and Chris Martin all showed off their singing skills as they gave show-stopping performances.

Stunning: Grammy winner Billie Eilish and her brother sent a message of gratitude the health workers in the UK before delighting with a cover of ’60s track Sunny, originally performed by Bobby Hebb

Wow! Ellie Goulding and Chris Martin showed off their singing skills as they gave show-stopping performances

David and Victoria Beckham thanked the NHS as they introduced Elton John, while Stevie Wonder, Rolling Stones and Green Day performed for the virtual concert.

Welsh singing superstar Tom Jones, 79, sang a version of Steve Goodman’s The Glory Of Love.

Before he began his performance, The Voice judge spoke about his two year childhood battle with tuberculosis, saying: ‘I’ve been around a long time. I’ve lived a long time.

‘I’ve seen a long things and I’ve experienced a lot of things. This house right here is where i grew up,’ said Tom while pointing to a painting of Pontypridd.

Legend: Welsh singing superstar Tom Jones, 79, sang a version of Steve Goodman’s The Glory Of Love

Thankful: Before he began his performance, The Voice judge spoke about his two year childhood battle with tuberculosis as he thanked the NHS for their work then and now

Duet: John Legend and Sam Smith crooned their way through a rendition of Stand By Me

Living legend: Sir Paul McCartney tipped his hat to medical workers fighting tirelessly during the pandemic

‘I was isolated there for two years with tuberculosis, and i thought that was bad. what they did for me then was amazing.

‘The NHS service helped me then like they’re help us all now. I’d like to say a massive thank you for what they did then and for what they’re doing now.

‘And to help the National Health Service we have to stay home. Stick with it, be together, and we’ll survive.’

Pop princess Taylor Swift held back tears as she sat at her piano to accompany herself singing an emotional rendition of Soon You’ll Get Better.

The UK edition of One World: Together At Home culminated in a sensational group performance from Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, John Legend, opera singer Andrea Bocelli who were all accompanied by pianist Lang Lang.

Stars align: Sir Elton John’s performance was introduced my Victoria and David Beckham

Taylor Swift lent her star power to the One World: Together At Home concert on Saturday

Couples’ duet: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sweetly sang What A Wonderful World together

The UK edition of One World: Together At Home, followed on from Saturday night’s concert which streamed live around the world.

The world’s biggest pop stars worked together to pull off a unique online concert on dedicated to health workers battling to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s eight-hour long YouTube extravaganza ended in a two-hour long primetime show screened on multiple U.S. television channels.

The TV special celebrated community health care workers and supported the WHO’s global fight to end COVID-19.