Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares sweet snap as she celebrates anniversary with Andre Gray 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her romantic side on Thursday as she celebrated her four year anniversary with footballer Andre Grey.

The Little Mix star, 28, took to Instagram to declare her love for the 28-year-old as she shared a sweet throwback snap of them kissing on the beach at sunset.

Leigh-Anne captioned the shot: ‘Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! ❤️

‘All I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried’.

Leigh-Anne has been dating the Watford FC striker since 2015 and confirmed their relationship just before New Year 2016.

Also on Thursday, Leigh-Anne dressed up in a red flannel shirt and donned a beanie and draw on beard as she danced for a TikTok video.

She captioned the snap: ‘I look like dad way too much in this’.

The singer recently played the ultimate prank on Perrie Edwards by pretending she was engaged. She joined the songstress, 27 to co-host Jimmy Hill’s slot on Capital Radio earlier this month.

The blonde asked: ‘So, is there any exciting news? Do you have any secret projects or gossip you would like to share?’, with Leigh-Anne cheekily replying: ‘Well it’s funny you mention that…’

The brunette bombshell then quickly flashed her left hand up to the camera as if she was showing off a new engagement ring, stating: ‘I was going to tell you guys in person, but I couldn’t wait.’

Perrie immediately let out a squeal just before her bandmate piped up again to say: ‘Joking!’

The Geordie native was left gasping for breath as she quipped: ‘You can’t do that Leigh-Anne! I nearly died.’

Last month, Leigh-Anne admitted she has been ‘a moody b***h’ since the country was put into lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

They are isolating together, yet she confessed all is not rosy in her caption, as she wrote: ‘I’ve been a moody b***h lately with this whole quarantine thing I’m not going to lie… thank you Andre for putting up with my face all day every day.’