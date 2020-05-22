Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall puts on a smouldering display as she poses in a multicoloured T-shirt

She’s been linked to Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens after the two reportedly went on a socially distanced date.

And as Jade Thirlwall’s love life appears to be on the up, she put on a very smouldering display in her latest Instagram snap.

Uploading the selfie on Friday, the Little Mix singer, 27, gazed sultrily into the camera as she sported a multicoloured patterned T-shirt.

The Black Magic singer looked amazing in the image as she pouted towards the camera, before staring off into the distance for the snap.

Jade rocked her natural curly tresses, styling it into a half-up half-down do while her sleek palette of make-up was perfectly applied.

Captioning the image, she wrote: ‘Wondering what Britney song best describes my mood today.’

Her sizzling snap comes after she and Jordan, 28, are said to have gone for their first date on Tuesday but made sure to maintain social distancing while going for a stroll together.

A source told The Sun: ‘Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually.

‘While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it’s still really early days.

‘They met up for a walk on Tuesday afternoon to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.’

The source added that with the lockdown in place, Jade and Jordan are going to have to take things slow since they are not even allowed to kiss.

A representative for Jade declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline while Jordan’s representatives have also been contacted.

The date marks the first hint of a new romance for the Little Mix singer since she split from her ex Jed Elliott after three years together last July.

The Struts frontman is now living in the US with his new girlfriend Ginny Gardner while Jade is self-isolating with her friends in London.

Jordan was previously dating Paolo Nutini’s ex girlfriend Amber Anderson although they are believed to have gone their separate ways earlier this year.