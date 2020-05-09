Little Richard dead at 87: Rock music legend behind Good Golly Miss Molly passes away
Rock music legend Little Richard has died at the age of 87, his family have confirmed.
The star, whose hits included Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, and Good Golly Miss Molly, inspired a generation of musicians.
His death was confirmed by his son Danny Penniman, Rolling Stone said. His cause of death has not been revealed.
