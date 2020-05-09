Little Richard Dead – Music Legend Dies at 87

Little Richard has died at the age of 87.

The music legend passed away on Saturday (May 9), his son, Danny Penniman, confirmed to Rolling Stone. The cause of the death is still unknown at this time.

Richard, who was born Richard Wayne Penniman, was the second of 12 children and he was kicked out of his family’s home as a teenager. He was taken in by a white family, who happened to run the club where he first performed as a singer.

Little Richard is considered to be one of the founding fathers of Rock ‘N Roll and he had hits like “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille,” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Richard‘s loved ones during this difficult time.