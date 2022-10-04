 Posted in Advertising

Live Gemini, a brand of Digital Live Media Ltd sets to go live by December 2022

Digital Live Media Ltd

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Live Gemini a brand-new adult social platform that integrates camming, fan club, video, dating, social media and a digital store, today officially announces its early bird sign up feature for creators.

The platform, which is scheduled to be live by December 2022, offers creators:

  • VR and AR Entertainment
  • Storyboard photos and videos
  • Social media integrations
  • Pay per view accounts
  • Messaging
  • An online merchandise store

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated launch, the team are continuing to develop, test and tweak the platform to make sure it supports content creators in their journey to attract a large user base to their profiles.

To sign up for early access, please visit: https://digitallivemedia.com

For more information about Digital Live Media:

DIGITAL LIVE MEDIA LTD

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 0203 603 2387

Web: https://www.digitallivemedia.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913278/DIGITAL_LIVE_MEDIA.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-gemini-a-brand-of-digital-live-media-ltd-sets-to-go-live-by-december-2022-301639547.html

SOURCE DIGITAL LIVE MEDIA LTD

