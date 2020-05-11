LIVE: Titans seek compensation from NRL over anti-vax duo

Tune into our new show Fox League Live on Channel 502 Monday to Friday at 6.30pm and on Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 5pm.

The NRL’s ambitious May 28 season is fast approaching, but the game is still facing a number of hurdles to get the competition back underway.

NRL: The proposed plan to have just one referee on the field in order to reduce costs, hasn’t been met with much positivity from NRL coaches.

TITANS SEEK COMPENSATION FOR POTENTIAL LOSS OF ANTI-VAXX STARS

Gold Coast Titans are waiting on clarity from the NRL over potential compensation in their 32-man squad while Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly are stood down.

Titans culture manager Mal Meninga said the club has been disadvantaged by having just 30 players in their training squad while the duo are stood down for not accepting a flu vaccination.

Cartwright and Kelly have not trained with the NRL squad since the Queensland government held firm on a ‘no jab, no play’ policy it believes was promised in the game’s biosecurity guidelines.

They are the only two players in the competition who have been stood down.

“We’re certainly at a disadvantage now with 30 players going to contest the rest of the competition,” Meninga told Fox Sports.

“We’re not quite sure how it’s all going to pan out if we get any compensation for those guys making those decisions, personal decisions that will put the team at a disadvantage and the club at a disadvantage, to be honest with you.

“We’re not quite sure how we’re going to adjust to all that.”

Cartwright is not expected to budge on his anti-vaccination beliefs, while Meninga said Kelly has been spoken to by health experts, including an indigenous specialist, to help him understand the vaccinations.

However, he is yet to accept the jab.

The pair are just two of up to 20 NRL players who have signed a waiver to avoid the flu vaccination for various reasons, including past adverse reactions and religious grounds.

While the NRL is confident the Queensland government will relent and accept a vaccination waiver to allow the players to resume training, it’s unknown how long the situation could drag on.

In the meantime, the Titans will continue to seek clarity from the NRL over how to proceed with filling their squad with the season set to start on May 28.

— AAP

NRL: Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire is open to the idea of Josh Reynolds returning to the Bulldogs, but he won’t let the 31-year-old leave if it means a loss in depth for the team.

NO JAB, NO PLAY … AND NO PAY

Titans duo Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly are facing the very real scenario of not being paid beyond this month if the Qld government doesn’t soften it’s stance on flu vaccinations.

The Qld government has been the strongest on vaccinations, insisting that all players get the flu shot or they simply will not play in the state.

However, NRL applied for Cartwright and Kelly to be able to sign a waiver to allow them to return to training and play in the relaunched season.

If this application is denied, the Sydney Morning Herald reports the duo could face no pay beyond this month and the NRL would support the Titans on this decision based on the two players not fulfilling their contractual obligations due to their beliefs.

The Herald says the NRL is confident it would be covered in any legal proceedings as refusing the flu vaccination is an act from personal beliefs and not medical grounds.

An NRL players’ contract says a club can terminate a player’s agreement immediately if “the player would by reason of some physical medical condition be exposed by playing the game to a greater than usual risk to his health, or to a greater than usual risk to injury.”

The NRL rules also require a player to “make every effort to be and remain fit to play the game and is and will be able to perform his obligations under the agreement, without exposing himself to greater than usual risk to injury.”

Originally published as LIVE: Titans seek compensation from NRL over anti-vax duo