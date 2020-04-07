Liverpool will win Premier League title ‘one way or another’, believes UEFA president



Liverpool are just two wins away from winning the Premier League. (Source: Reuters)

Amidst all the uncertainty about the footballing leagues because of the COVID-19 outbreak, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is quite sure that Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions, regardless the season is restarted or not.

Liverpool are sitting top of the table with 82 points from 29 league games, winning a staggering 27 of them. They lead the defending champions Manchester City by 25 points, and are two wins away from winning the league title for the first time in 30 years.

But then, coronavirus happened and it stalled the season in England and everywhere in Europe. However, Ceferin admits Jurgen Klopp’s team will win the title “one way or another”.

“I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it. Theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close,” he told Slovenian outlet EkipaSN.

“However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another,” he concluded.

On the other hand, domestic leagues in Spain and Italy have also been suspended indefinitely with the countries the most affected by the pandemic in Europe. But Ceferin is confident about La Liga and Serie A resuming.

“I’m an optimist. I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Italian one, and I am optimistic in general,” he said.

