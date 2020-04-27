Lives Changed Forever | Holly’s Bird Nest

Our world is changing right before our eyes, and what we once knew as a normal life, will never return again. Covid-19 will change the way we live and work.

The longer we are required to stay at home, the more we find ways to make our lives fit. It is said that in as little as 18 days we start to form new habits and within as little as 70 days it can become a natural habit.

Living in a multigenerational home we have had to make some huge adjustments, to what once was a routine to adjusting to new hours from everyone being at home, children not going to school, and meals that once was one meal a day together to three days. But these are just little things that affect us every day, but not the things that will be lifechanging for us and the rest of the world.

As China announced to the world that there was a virus that was affecting their country, the first know cases were to be found in November. We sat as a family and talked about how scared the country must have felt, but we remembered that in August the police and Fire depart games were in Chengdu, China, and felt blessed that hopefully no one was infected at that time.

Life for us continued, children off to school, adults hurrying off to work, some not even thinking about what was going on in other countries across our world. We all watched with pride and fear as being an Italian family, there were families in Italy that were quarantined and as the people around the world cases were popping up in different countries, as we all watched families in Italy take to their balconies and trying to stay positive, they sang songs and tried to show the world that they would be okay. This was the first time fear came into our own family and as the death rate soared, we began to wonder what was China going through, the country had been locked down and most of the information was not being released.

Before we knew it, airports were grounding flights, cruise ships were not being allowed to dock, trains were not running and even schools were shutting their doors, it seemed that our world was coming to a stop, but we were in Arizona, and we had not had any cases, but we knew it wouldn’t be long, as New York and the Northwestern part of the United States was reporting hundreds and even on some days thousands of new cases.

Families across America became fearful, feeling left out, wondering why we did not have testing available, without even thinking, how could we have tested, if we did not know what we were testing for, fear was guiding our country to play the blame game, and as we sat at our dinner table, thinking China is where all the N95 masks are manufactured, and they had become quiet as the rest of the world was wondering why… Another blame game!

Toilet paper was flying off the shelves in America, but there had never been a mention of this new virus, that would cause anyone to need extra. Hand sanitizers, gloves, and every cough syrup and over-the-counter medication, was being hoarded. Again, fear was gripping our nation. Fear was filling our lives with distrust and negative feelings as one city after other closed down schools closed restaurants, bars any ting that was not essential must close, people losing jobs and soon to follow businesses closing because the cash from the stimulus plan had run out of funds.

Changes At Home

Families are finding ways to adjust to this new way of life, Cooking at home, cleaning more frequently are just the beginning of the ways our lives are changing.

On average the American household was spending $300.00 a month on meals not prepared in the home, this includes deliveries to the home. Even though deliveries are still available, the average home has lost income and found that preparing food is a more reasonable way to save money and feed their families. This new way of life is becoming a habit and a way that the family can sit together during these times and the connection seems to be proving to be a welcomed new way of life, across social media thousands of post and pictures are being shared, and the comments that are added from others are stating “This is my favorite part of our day too!”

For those essential workers when they come home, they are changing clothes in garages, mudrooms and some have been spraying themselves, their clothes and shoes with disinfectant before entering the home. Even though this is not recommended, the safety of their family members is so important they are looking for ways to keep their family’s safe from this virus.

For those that are working from home, their dining room tables, bedrooms, and even TV trays have turned into offices. The children are asked to be quiet while the parents are working, causing even more hardship on families, especially when they are hearing that the job they once loved may not ever return to “the office” this may be a new way of life.

So many of my readers and followers have shared their fear and just can not understand why they are struggling to stay positive, they feel alone even when some are in the house with others. Nightmares, panic attacks, and depression have affected many, and no matter how many positive posts and virtual hugs they receive they are truly struggling, and those that try to “make them happy” have frustrated them even more.

How To Help Someone Who Is Struggling With This Pandemic

If you or someone you care about feels overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, anxiety, or have thought about harming yourself or others…CALL 911 One day we all will be able to go back to work and shake people’s hands or even hugs someone who needs a hug, but this fear that people are living with today will not just disappear when this happens. Staying connected with your loved ones while we are still practicing social distancing will be just as important as we are trying to return to “normal” but those fears and anxiety and depression may stay for a long time, as we adjust to a new normal. Treat people with respect and dignity – Respecting privacy and confidentiality is just as important as listening in a non-judgmental way!

– Respecting privacy and confidentiality is just as important as listening in a non-judgmental way! Offer understanding and emotional support – In times of difficulty even the strongest person will need additional understanding and love with compassion and patience, and even empathy.

– In times of difficulty even the strongest person will need additional understanding and love with compassion and patience, and even empathy. Keep realistic expectations – We do not know how people are feeling inside. Accept each person for who they are. Struggling through a rough time can make it harder to do everyday activities, taking a shower, cleaning the house, and even feeding themselves or their family!

– We do not know how people are feeling inside. Accept each person for who they are. Struggling through a rough time can make it harder to do everyday activities, taking a shower, cleaning the house, and even feeding themselves or their family! Give hope – Remind the person that with time and treatment, if necessary, they will feel better, so there is always hope for a brighter day with the right help!

– Remind the person that with time and treatment, if necessary, they will feel better, so there is always hope for a brighter day with the right help! Offer help – Without taking over, offer help with overwhelming tasks, the best way to do this is ASK!

– Without taking over, offer help with overwhelming tasks, the best way to do this is ASK! Offering information – providing information and additional support resources, including self-help and professional help can give the options that may not have been thought about. Many heal professionals agree that self-help options can be very helpful when someone is struggling, because the person may be embarrassed or even unsure of why they are struggling. Never tell someone to “get over it” or “snap out of it”, and becoming overprotective or overinvolved is never recommended.

Never show an extreme look of concern, be mindful of your expressions,

Never be patronizing, in your attitude or tone of voice We all will come through this, but our lives will be changed forever, some will be positives but many will have negative memories, whether it is losing a loved one, job, or just what they feel was “normal’. Don’t ever ignore, dismiss, and especially disagree with someone’s feelings…You never know how bad it is on the inside for them no matter how great they look on the outside.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related