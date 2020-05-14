‘Lives Were Lost’ as Warnings Went Unheeded, Whistle-Blower Tells House

“You’re too sick to come into work, but you’re well enough to come here?” Mr. Mullin said.

Dr. Bright told lawmakers he was testifying in his “personal capacity” and not as a government employee. He was calm and measured throughout, pushing back on Republicans who, at various points, also complained he had not shown up for his National Institutes of Health job and suggested he should have brought his concerns to an inspector general (he said he did) instead of putting them in a whistle-blower complaint.