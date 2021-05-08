Liwin 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Cases Compatible with Apple Watch SE/Series 6/5 / 4 40mm, HD Hard PC Protective Cover Compatible with iWatch Series SE / 6/5 / 4
Price: $10.99
(as of May 08,2021 09:11:16 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Color
Black
White
3 Colors
Model
Compatible with Apple Watch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro, iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/XR/X/8 S10 S9 S8
Compatible with Apple Watch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro, iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/XR/X/8 S10 S9 S8
Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4 / 3 / 2 / 1
Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Tempered glass screen protector cover the watch screen and edges, effectively prevent your watch from scratches, shock, drops and collision.
100% Sensitively & 99.99% Transparency: The protective case allows ultra-thin touch, maintains the original touching sensitivity for your watch. HD screen protector brings the ultimate experience to your watch.
Easy to Take On & Off: Flexible case with glass screen protector design, install or take off the case directly. You don’t need to take off the watch bands.
Package comes 3-pack durable tempered glass cases. Note: the watch is not included.