Lizzo Just Saw That Beyonce Wished Her Happy Birthday & Is Freaking Out Over It





Lizzo is freaking out over Beyonce sending her a birthday message on social media.

The “Good as Hell” singer celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday, April 27, and Beyonce was one of the many sending her birthday wishes.

“YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B****!” she reacted on Instagram. “I don’t know how to ACT 😫.”

Lizzo added, “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water 🥴.”

Check out her Instagram post below!

