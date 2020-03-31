Lizzo treats ER staff to say thank you

The singer treated some of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic to a meal.

On Monday a verified Twitter account Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch for its emergency room staff.

“SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines,” the tweet read. “#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

The tweet included a video of the “Truth Hurts” singer thanking the hospital workers.