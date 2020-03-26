Ljubljana wins European “Smart Tourism Award” 2019

For the last years, Ljubljana has been know as a city with a green soul after having been awarded the price of “Green Capital of Europe” in 2014. Now it is also a “Smart City” as Ljubljana was selected by the European Commission as “2019 European capital of smart tourism”.

Just a short walk across the Triple Bridge brings tourists into contact with the city’s past, present and future with views of Ljubljana Castle, the Dragon Bridge, Ljubljana Marshes and so much more.

The best way to see the city’s landmarks is with the Ljubljana card combined ticket, which not only offers entrance to 19 museums, galleries and the city zoo, but also free bus travel, a 24-hour Wi-Fi pass and a whole lot more. The Visit Ljubljana website and app, which are both available in six languages and are updated regularly with information and offers.

Photo: Ljubljana old town on a sunny summer day