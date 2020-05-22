Llamas deliver essential supplies to most vulnerable in Wales

Llamas are being used to deliver essential supplies to people in remote parts of Wales who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Image: AP
Llamas are being used to deliver essential supplies to people in remote parts of Wales who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Image: AP
At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on
Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation. The former England
All shook CUP: Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000 The jockstrap was custom made by an Elvis
A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction of the person who drowned three puppies in the Waikato River. The