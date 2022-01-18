LLumin's IoT-enabled Software Reduces Downtime for Manufacturers by Nearly 40%

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Four out of every five companies experience unplanned downtime. And that downtime significantly impacts the bottom line in manufacturing—costing companies as much as $260,000 per hour according to Aberdeen Research.

To combat downtime, something that’s increasingly difficult in an economy with ongoing labor shortages and supply chain challenges, companies are turning to advanced technologies to minimize and reduce downtime, using machine learning and predictive analytics.

That’s why LLumin’s findings from analysis across manufacturing customers reveal something so important: Based on historical customer data, their real-time machine analytics platform reduces downtime by nearly 40% within the first 12 months of going live in a facility.



Not only that, LLumin’s platform reduces customers’ mean time to repair (MTTR) score—which measures the average time it takes to recover from a system failure—by nearly 20% within two years of implementing their CMMS platform.

“We know firsthand from conversations with our customers that this platform delivers a lasting solution for curbing downtime—these numbers prove that it can help essentially any manufacturer concerned about equipment faltering,” said LLumin CEO Ed Garibian. “Monitoring machines in real-time and triggering preventive maintenance before a major issue arises is going to become an increasingly important part of how manufacturers thrive in the future.”

Minimizing downtime is crucial in sectors like the food and beverage industry—less downtime means less potential for spoilage, helping manufacturers run at optimum efficiency. LLumin’s IoT-enabled solution provides proactive maintenance, which is a combination of preventative and predictive maintenance. Proactive maintenance supports time, usage, and condition-based maintenance approaches, all of which can be deployed simultaneously with LLumin.

LLumin, a trusted CMMS partner for prominent food and beverage manufacturers like Sunny Delight Beverages, American Beverage Corporation, a2 Milk, and Miller Milling, and a provider for global brands like Rockwell Automation and Caterpillar, is committed to providing solutions that curb downtime and enhance safety in plants.

