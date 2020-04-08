LMG Pick of the Day – Lifestyle Media
Award-winning art director Alex Hernandez has created a couple
of frozen treats for readers. Check out his Limber de Crema and
Limber de Nutella recipes.
Alex’s Limber de Nutella pictured above
Ingredients
2 cups milk
4 teaspoons of sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
4 teaspoons of Nutella
Directions: Mix all ingredients well. Pour
mixture into 3-ounce disposable cups or popsicle molds. Freeze
overnight.
Ingredients
2 12-ounce cans of evaporated milk
1/2 can of condensed milk
12 ounces of water
Sugar to taste
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender.
Pour mixture into 3-ounce disposable cups or popsicle molds. Freeze
overnight.
