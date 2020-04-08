LMG Pick of the Day – Lifestyle Media





Award-winning art director Alex Hernandez has created a couple

of frozen treats for readers. Check out his Limber de Crema and

Limber de Nutella recipes.

Alex’s Limber de Nutella pictured above

Ingredients

2 cups milk

4 teaspoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

4 teaspoons of Nutella

Directions: Mix all ingredients well. Pour

mixture into 3-ounce disposable cups or popsicle molds. Freeze

overnight.



Alex’s Limber de

Crema

Ingredients

2 12-ounce cans of evaporated milk

1/2 can of condensed milk

12 ounces of water

Sugar to taste

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender.

Pour mixture into 3-ounce disposable cups or popsicle molds. Freeze

overnight.

