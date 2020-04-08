LMG Pick of the Day – Lifestyle Media

Award-winning art director Alex Hernandez has created a couple
of frozen treats for readers. Check out his Limber de Crema and
Limber de Nutella recipes.

 

Alex’s Limber de Nutella pictured above

 

Ingredients

2 cups milk
4 teaspoons of sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
4 teaspoons of Nutella

 

Directions: Mix all ingredients well. Pour
mixture into 3-ounce disposable cups or popsicle molds. Freeze
overnight.

 

 


Alex’s Limber de
Crema 

 

Ingredients

2 12-ounce cans of evaporated milk
1/2 can of condensed milk
12 ounces of water
Sugar to taste
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

 

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender.
Pour mixture into 3-ounce disposable cups or popsicle molds. Freeze
overnight.

 

 

 

