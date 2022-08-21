LNG Services Provider Furui Energy to Increase Overseas Market Presence with Launch of Website Revamp

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Furui Energy, an industry leader in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant projects and solutions, launches its revamped English website to reach overseas markets with its service offerings. With a proven track record for providing clean and renewable energy to businesses in Greater China since 2008, the company is now looking to bring its highly coveted services to the international market.

The revamped website can be navigated entirely in English so multi-national companies are able to gain a clear and accurate understanding of Furui Energy’s products and offerings which range from natural gas consulting services, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works, and technical support services. The website also gives visitors a chance to learn about the benefits of LNG plant projects and improvements in green technology via informative insight articles.

The demand for LNG has been rising rapidly due to its multitude of environmental benefits. At an LNG plant, natural gas is purified and super-cooled into a liquid form to be stored and used as fuel. In comparison to non-renewable energy sources such as coal and diesel, LNG releases 45-50% less carbon dioxide than coal, and 30% less carbon dioxide than fuel oil. As a result, LNG plant projects produce significantly less pollution than other power plants, making it a smart alternative for energy production globally.

As a one-stop clean energy service provider, Furui Energy has been helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for years with a number of successful projects in China and overseas locations including Malaysia, Singapore, Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Mexico. The company strives to continue doing its part for the environment by providing services beyond the Mainland China market, effectively making clean energy more accessible and more digestible for industrial businesses internationally. The website revamp ensures a user-friendly experience for all visitors where they can find detailed information on Furui Energy’s products and services, plus get an overview of the company’s successful LNG plants and projects.

Li Huaibing, General Manager of Furui Energy, said, “Furui Energy is proud to launch our revamped website, making its presence known in the international LNG landscape. Providing clean energy for brighter futures remains our biggest priority, and we want to expand these capabilities to ensure brighter futures everywhere.”

The Chairman of Furui Special Equipment, Huang Feng, also shared his optimism for Furui Energy’s future as a leading LNG provider, stating, “On a recent site visit to the Heshen 6 Well LNG Project in Hechuan District, Chongqing, my team inspected the construction site and operating factory, as well as the Tongshen 3 Well Phase II LNG Project, emphasizing the importance of on-site safety and careful maintenance of all our operating plants. It is a pleasure to see how Furui Energy has developed into a compassionate and talented team that has achieved so much for the environment and our people over the last 15 years. Our group’s commitment to green ecology and improving the livelihoods of others only continues to grow stronger as we reveal our potential to the rest of the world.”

Furui Energy’s revamped English website gives a comprehensive overview of products and services available, with case studies to support. Website visitors can also read thought-provoking insight articles focused on LNG and clean energy, and browse career opportunities.

Learn more about Furui Energy’s products and services by visiting http://www.furuilng.com/.

About Furui Energy

Jiangsu Furui Energy Services Co., LTD (Furui Energy) is an independent daughter company under Furuise specialized in LNG plant projects, including pre-research of projects such as feasibility studies and FEED; EPC works and technical services including start up and commissioning, fault diagnosis and remote assists, daily maintenance and operation of the plants; R&D, leasing and sales of LNG equipment; LNG and other chemical production sales.

