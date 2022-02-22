Loans Canada Announces Partnership With Quebec Actor And Content Creator Matthew Giuffrida

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ – Canadian Actor Matthew Giuffrida has signed an exclusive, collaborative deal with Loans Canada , the country’s largest loan comparison platform. Giuffrida and Loans Canada will create a series of commercials set to air on multiple social media platforms, followed by a major nationwide TV campaign.

Giuffrida’s entrance into the entertainment industry began in March of 2018. The young-talent has now amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple platforms. Best known for his popular sketch series with his characters Martin, Brudder, and Sal – Giuffrida is quickly becoming a major figure in Canadian media. Matthew was intrigued with the opportunity to work with Loans Canada as he believes in the benefits of financial literacy for Canadians.

Giuffrida will write and produce a series of videos and commercials promoting Loans Canada’s diverse set of financial services. The collaboration will see Giuffrida’s creative use of Canadian news and culture in comedy-based skits. “I am excited to be working with the Loans Canada team and looking forward to creating content that is comedic, informative and memorable. I want to bring a fresh new vibe to the advertising world,” says Giuffrida.

Millions of Canadians visit the Loans Canada website each year, and over 30,000 Canadians use the platform to apply for financial services each month. “Given the success we’ve experienced with our online platform we feel now is the time to expand our reach to a broader number of Canadians. Integrating Matthew Giuffrida’s creative insights with a TV advertising campaign will help us accelerate our growth” says Scott Satov of Loans Canada.

To view some of the video collaborations, check out the links below:

About Loans Canada

Launched in 2012 as Canada’s first loan comparison platform, Loans Canada is the leading Canada-wide financial service destination for credit constrained Canadians. Loans Canada has connected over 1.5 million users to personal loan , car loan, vehicle repair, mortgage, debt management and credit improvement solution providers. With its growing presence, Loans Canada is able to assist hundreds of thousands of Canadians every year with a variety of different financial services. Additionally, Loans Canada is a top destination for financial literacy content and offers a Financial Literacy scholarship to post-secondary students multiple times per year.

About Matthew Giuffrida

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Matthew Giuffrida is a writer and actor. Since he began writing and producing his own content in 2018, Giuffrida’s robust take on Canadian and French-Canadian culture has taken the internet by storm. In an interview with the Montreal Gazette, Giuffrida states “I just like to apply some common sense to these ridiculous issues that come up in the news every day”. His original scripts and characters have garnered him millions of views across various platforms like Instagram & Youtube, with over a hundred thousand followers on Tiktok alone.

SOURCE Loans Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

