Local businesses welcome dine-in return

For the first time in about two months, the familiar sounds of brunch catch-ups and lunchtime conversations have returned to food venues across Launceston. They remain somewhat diminished, with coronavirus restrictions only permitting a dine-in maximum of 10 people per venue space. For Stillwater Restaurant co-owner Bianca Welsh, the sight of patrons sitting down and enjoying their meals has been welcomed, if not a little unnerving. “Walking in and seeing people sitting down, we think ‘they’re doing the wrong thing’ – we’ve been drilled to not do that so it’s been odd to see,” she said “But it’s really nice to feel some normality back again.” Under stage one coronavirus restrictions, Stillwater will have breakfast and brunch walk-ins for dining seven days a week between 8am and 1pm. IN OTHER NEWS: The restaurant will offer dinner between Wednesday and Saturday for a 5.30pm session and a 7.30pm session. Takeaway will still be available, however delivery will cease. Sister restaurant Black Cow Bistro will remain takeaway only for now. Ms Welsh said in a week the restaurant will open a second space for a further 10 people, as permitted by the stage one restrictions. “We’ll go to outside next week along with one of our private rooms which can host up to six people,” she said. Zambrero on York Street has also been making efforts to make the dine-in experience as safe and comfortable as possible. The business has placed government-issued signage up to inform patrons that the business is certified to operate safely under the restrictions. Assistant manager Kirstie Yost said the Zambrero will allow for nine customers in the premises at one time. “A lot of people have been coming through to support the business which has been really great to see,” Ms Yost said. “It will be nice to liven the place up and actually see the customers enjoying the food we make, which is what we make the food for.” The business has placed crosses on the floor to indicate where people can sit and stand, Ms Yost said it was important these regulations were respected. Though some businesses, particularly pubs, have indicated they will have time limits for patrons to adhere to, neither Zambrero nor Stillwater intended to. Ms Yost said given Zambrero’s fast-food oriented, customers aren’t known to take longer than neccessary to eat their meals. Ms Welsh said she hoped patrons for breakfast and lunch would be considerate of their fellow customers in enjoying their meals in a timely manner. “Obviously if someone does outstay their welcome a little bit or pushes the boundaries we’ll just let them know someone’s waiting for the table,” she said. Ms Welsh said it would be interesting to see how customer limitations are managed over weekends when more people will be out and about.

