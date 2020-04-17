Local distillery staggered by hand sanitiser demand

news, local-news,

The owner of a Grindelwald distillery says the demand for the business' new hand sanitiser products is "like nothing I've ever encountered in my life". Justin Turner runs Turner Stillhouse, which has pivoted to producing hand sanitiser during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We quickly retooled our entire production line from gin and whiskey over to hand sanitiser," he said. "We decided we would at least initially try to help frontline health care in particular and other emergency services and other essential services [with] bulk wholesale orders." IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a group of customers that I never thought we would have." Turner Stillhouse has distributed more than 1500 litres of hand sanitiser since it began producing it about three weeks ago. Tasmanian Liberal senator Wendy Askew commended the distillery for adapting to new business conditions. "This shows not only how innovative our businesses are, but also how our community is at the heart of our response to coronavirus," she said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/10ced406-aa0c-4052-b37a-a1abc0a9d16d.jpg/r0_101_5057_2958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg