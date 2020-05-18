Lockdown 4.0 Delhi: Punjab, Kerala and Delhi announce lockdown guidelines | India News – Times of India

Here is a look at the guidelines announced by various states —

DELHI

Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff work from home.

Markets can open but shops will open on an odd-even basis.

Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators.

Barbershops, spas and saloons to remain closed for now.

Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited.

Taxis and cabs will be allowed but can ferry only two passengers at a time.

Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus.

Industrial establishments to be permitted to function in staggered business hours.

Industrial firms whose name starts with A to L may function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, other firms M to Z from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm in Delhi.

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties.

WEST BENGAL

Night curfew will not be imposed in the state as proposed by the Centre.

Salon and parlour owners will be allowed to reopen the shops from May 27.

Hawkers markets would be allowed to reopen from May 27.

The inter-district bus service is also likely to start.

Apart from 105 trains, which the state has already rquisitioned, the state government will request the railways for 120 more Shramik Special trains in the next few days to bring back migrant labourers.

KERALA

State-run liquor shops BEVCO to open after the online system gets ready.

Bars can sell liquor only as a takeaway from counters.

Clubs can sell food and liquor as a parcel for members.

Shopping complexes can open with 50% shops on a rotational basis.

Barbershops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning. However, only hair cutting and shaving service allowed.

TELANGANA

The state government declared that barring containment zones, the rest of the state would be green zones and announced various relaxations and guidelines for the extended lockdown.

Public transport would also be allowed with certain conditions

PUNJAB

The state will resume public transport service from May 20. The buses will run at 50 per cent occupancy.

GUJARAT

No relaxations in containment zones where only shops selling essential items to remain open.

Shops and offices in the non-containment zone can remain open between 8 am and 4 pm.

However, such business and commercial establishments need to follow the odd-even formula, wherein only 50% of establishments can remain open on any given day.

The government has also allowed reopening of barbershops and salons in non-containment zones besides shops selling paan masala.

Restaurant and eateries can remain open for takeaway orders only.

Resumption of bus and autorickshaw service across the state, barring a few places, was also announced.

RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan govt announces lockdown relaxations.

Relaxations in workforce have also been given for government and private offices.

Barbershops, salons and parlours will open with complete safety precautions, disinfection and sanitisation after service of each customer.

In addition to the permission of opening stadiums, the state government has also allowed golf and polo clubs on condition that clubhouse and similar facilities shall not be functional. Spectators will not be allowed.

All shops, except in containment zones and in malls, will be allowed to open with conditions that no sale will be made to a customer not wearing a mask. Only two and five customers will be allowed in the small and large shops, respectively, at one time and social distancing of six feet will be maintained.

Restaurants, eateries, sweet shops will be allowed for takeaway and home delivery only, and no customer will be permitted inside the premises.

Full strength is allowed for government departments dealing with important and essential work in red zone. In other government offices, full strength of officers and 50 per cent staff is permissible and remaining staff will be on work-from-home basis.

For private offices in red zones, 50 per cent staff is permissible now.

Earlier, the permissible workforce was 33 per cent, which now has been increased.

No commercial passenger transport is allowed in the red zone unless specifically permitted.

In orange zone, all government and private offices are allowed up to two-third of the total staff and rest on work-from-home basis.

Public parks are also allowed in orange zone from 7 am to 6.30 pm with social distancing protocol, including no gathering of five or more persons at any place.

Taxis and cab aggregators (driver plus maximum two passengers), autorickshaw and cycle rickshaw (driver plus one passenger), intercity bus services are allowed in orange zone. However, city buses are not permitted.

JHARKHAND

Industrial activity in industrial areas and construction activity shall be permitted.

Godowns and warehouses will be allowed to open.

Shops selling hardware/construction related items/all bookshops/stationery shops/retail outlets of telecom companies will open.

Service centres of mobile, watches, consumer electronics in the entire state, except municipal corporation areas, will be allowed to operate.

Private offices will be allowed to function.

E-commerce facilities, both essential and non-essential, will be made operational.

Retail liquor shops will be allowed to sell alcohol.

Inter- and intra-district movement of taxis on hire will be also allowed.

CHANDIGARH