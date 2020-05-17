Lockdown 4 guidelines: Here are the MHA guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The ministry of home affairs on Sunday announced extension of lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19, with significant relaxations in the fourth phase.
In an order issued on Sunday, the MHA said that domestic flights, schools/colleges and hotels will continue to remain prohibited throughout the country. However, the government has allowed inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states.
The Centre has also permitted the states to identify the Red, Orange and Green zones within their jurisdictions.
Sports complexes were also allowed to open by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, possibly clearing the path for a resumption of the training of athletes which came to a halt in mid-March.
Read the full MHA order:
