Lockdown dairies: Hrithik Roshan fasts for 23 hours and we are stumped — view pic | Bollywood Life

Apart from indulging himself in intense workout sessions, actor Hrithik Roshan also believes in fasting.

On Friday, Hrithik shared that he has been on fast for 23 hours. "23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom," he wrote on Instagram.



Along with it, Hrithik posted a seflie in which he is seen giving a wink.

Recently, Hrithik shared some ‘lockdown tips’ with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during the lockdown.

Hrithik Roshan has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him to take care of their two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Recently, Sussanne Khan opened up on their decision to stay together. ““We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure. The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through,” Sussanne told a daily.

“It’s a wake-up call for all of us to learn from, as well as an awakening to look at things from a different point of view. To cherish the bond that we share with our loved ones and work colleagues. To strive to be in service of people when and where we can, and to practice selfless and random acts of kindness, and to be more mindful of those around us. And to give more time to making beautiful memories,” she added further.

(With Inputs from IANS)

