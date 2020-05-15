Lockdown dairies: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan imprint their hands during quarantine — view pic | Bollywood Life

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an artwork that’s made by her, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Diljit Dosanjh’s cheat day happiness is relatable AF — watch video

In the image, Saif could be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has the trio’s handprints all over it. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s no-makeup selfie is winning hearts for all the right reasons

“Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life… SAK, KKK and TAK. Spreading hope and faith.#QuaranTimDiaries#InHousePicasso,” Kareena captioned the image. Also Read – Amyra Dastur: Given a choice, I would want to be in a lockdown with Deepika Padukone [Exclusive]

Reacting to Khan family’s handprint art, a user commented: “So beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Talented family.”

Just a day back, Kareena had shared her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask. She posted a selfie in which she could be seen with her face covered with the mask.

“Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries,” she wrote.

