Lockdown diaries: Aman Balgu’s good gesture during tough times

Former India paddler and reigning Telangana No. 1 Aman Balgu is doing his bit during the time of COVID-19. With the help of a few friends, the 31-year-old, an Income Tax Inspector in Hyderabad, has been distributing sanitizers and face masks to Police stations in Nampally, Punjagutta and Banjara Hills areas.

Balgu has also distributed food packets, including rice, pulses, wheat flour, sugar, salt, chilli powder, to migrant labourers and an orphanage.

“We distributed 1,000 sanitizers and around 500 masks to a few police stations. We went to the police area heads and they handed over them to others,” Balgu said. “It is because of my friend Aloysious D’Souza, Managing Director, Optimus Manufacturing Ltd., that we are able to do this.”

He also distributed food packets to non-local labourers, who have become jobless now.

“They are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have no ration cards and are not eligible for any Government schemes. We distributed packets to 100 such families in Banjara Hills, all with the help of policemen,” Balgu, who was India No. 3 in 2008, said.

He also gave away 80 packets of shampoo and soaps, among other things, to an orphanage in Secunderabad.

“I like doing this. No motivation is required to help the needy. I will continue to do it,” Balgu, who was part of the Telangana men’s team which won the bronze in the last senior National in Hyderabad and the Indian team in the Commonwealth Games, Asian championships and SAF Games, said. Balgu said that they carried out the social work with the permission of the police and made sure to follow all the guidelines.