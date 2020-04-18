Lockdown diaries: Anushka Sharma is NOT ready for role reversal with Virat Kohli — view pic | Bollywood Life

Anushka Sharma is having a blast while enjoying her time with her family. The actress has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures and interacting with her fans on social media. The actress had shared a video of herself chopping her beau, Virat’s hair while in lockdown as barber’s shop is shut down among other facilities. And when a social media influencer who loves sketching/digital painting had shared one such digital art of Anushka and Virat in which we see them both in reversed roles. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Anushka Sharma is upset; says, ‘Deeply disturbed at how patients and some medical professionals are being treated

In that digital art, we can see, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exchanging roles. Opposed to the last time in which Anushka had turned barber, this time Virat had turned barber while Anushka was on the hot seat. Reacting to the digital art, Anushka shared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Umm the reverse is NOT happening." Well, looks like Anushka is not ready to let Kohli chop her lustrous locks. Have a look at the story here:

Meanwhile, Anushka had been practising self-isolation with her family. The actress recently shared a picture in which she, her father, her mother and Virat could be seen playing Monopoly. Sharing the picture, she urged people to appreciate their time with their families and spend time with them. "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened…" she wrote.

