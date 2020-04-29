Lockdown Diaries: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Shubhangi Atre turns Kathak teacher | Bollywood Life

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” actress Shubhangi Atre will now give Kathak classes online. “I have noticed that during the lockdown period, many people are showing interest in learning the dance form. I’m available for whoever wants to learn it online,” said Shubhangi. Also Read – Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre reveals that she will remember this birthday forever

Also Read – Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi celebrates Chhat Pooja, calling it “a surreal experience”

“As they say this beautiful knowledge of art never ends but grows with sharing more and more..I’m here to share and improve myself and enjoy my lockdown period,” she added. She has been getting many requests from people who are willing to learn Kathak. Also Read – Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 20 August 2019 preview: Vibhuti was a revolutionary in 1920?

View this post on Instagram #justforfun A post shared by ?Shubhangi.A? (@shubhangiaofficial) on Apr 28, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

“April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day, so I’ll start my classes on social media from today,” she said.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.