Lockdown diaries: Debina Bonnerjee celebrates her birthday with husband Gurmeet Choudhary and friends via video calling | Bollywood Life

It was Debina Bonnerjee’s birthday yesterday and the gorgeous actress turned 37. However, since she is in quarantine, the actress had a lockdown special birthday where she celebrated it by cutting the cake with her beau, Gurmeet Choudhary, and family. Her friends include Rashami Desai, Munmun Dutta, Vikas Kalantri to name a few, attended the birthday, virtually that is via video call. The celebrations began with Debina cutting the cake as her family and friends join her. Also Read – Ramayan: When Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee swore to NEVER work with each other [Exclusive]

It was a unique birthday indeed as all her friends were present in spirit and virtually. Sharing the video of the same, Debina wrote, “Birthday in quarantine. This is a time we thanked the technology for bringing all of us together at a time. The house felt complete with lots of friends and family ( in laws ). … Singing the bday song and bringing in my bday.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Debina Bonnerjee’s THIS special gesture for her building watchmen will bring a smile on your face [Exclusive]

On the other hand, Guru shared a glimpse of the video and captioned the post saying, “Happy birthday my love @debinabon ❤️❤️?an unique birthday celebration with the technology bringing us together ❤️❤️ all of us (my family )from out of station as well as friends who are staying in Mumbai in different houses where present in Debina’s cake cutting session at our house.” Have a look at the video here: Also Read – Shaheer Sheikh, Krushna Abhishek, Dipika Kakar — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week

Talking about the lockdown, BollywoodLife had got in touch with the actress and shared that she swore never to work with each other as the show came to an end. “So, Ramayan is full of these memories. Around the last few days, we swore to each other that we won’t work together. We fought too much,” Debina told BollywoodLife in an exclusive interaction on Instagram.

