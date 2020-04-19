Lockdown diaries: Disha Patani or Nora Fatehi – whose sizzling moves did you like more? – vote now | Bollywood Life

There can never be comparisons between two Bollywood actresses as they have different calibers and personality types. However, there can be favourites, don’t you think? So, amidst this lockdown, here’s a fun and hot as hell poll for you all. First things first, we know this lockdown is getting on most of your nerves, but it’s for the greater good. Find some creative way to keep yourself entertained as the celebrities these days do. Look at Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi here. Both the Bollywood babes have taken up dancing to pass their time and have fun even though they are stuck at home. Also Read – Disha Patani feels that nobody can match up to THIS actor’s swag

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a sizzling hot video of herself (and 4 more equally hot versions of herself) dancing to the tunes of Beyonce's track, called 'Yoncé'. She captioned the video saying, "#beyonce❤️ Choreography #brian? #quarantinelife❤️." The Baaghi 3 actress could be seen in a white sports bra and cargo track pants. Disha Patani has given a glimpse of her hot moves in films like Malang, Bharat and Baaghi 3. She was seen in Slow Motion Mein, Malang title track and of late in do You Love Me whose beats will surely get you tapping. Anyway, have a look at Disha's video here:

Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, is an AMAZING and true gem of a dancer that Bollywood discovered recently. Be it Rock Tha Party, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani or Garmi the actress has always slain the silver screen by setting it on fire with her superHAWT moves. The actress who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D also shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Parris Goebel. It was a live dance that went viral quickly and Nora wasted no time in mastering it. Sharing the video of the same, she wrote, “Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work .. so here it goes???#quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall.” Have a look at the dance video here:

Well, so here you go, vote for your favourite dance video between the two here:

