Lockdown diaries: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets flowers from Saif Ali Khan while Taimur continues to paint his heart out — view pics | Bollywood Life

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut, the actress has been ruling the hearts with her posts. Be it about herself, her gal pals, her handsome beau or her toddler son. The Angrezi Medium actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her life on her Instagram handle, thus giving a glimpse of her life to her fans. And the latter are reciprocating the actress and her posts with equal appreciation and warmth. Just a couple of hours ago, Kareena shared pictures from her today’s quarantine day at home and it’s a colourful picture. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan’s filmy childhood picture and Ranveer Singh’s photoshopped image with a tiger went viral this week

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared three posts on her Instagram handle, first is when her beau, Saif Ali Khan gave her flowers. But there’s a catch. The flowers were painted on a door in the balcony. Kareena captioned the image of Saif painting the flowers on the door saying, “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like… ❤️❤️.” Here’s the post: Also Read – Kareena posts pictures of her ‘Easter bunnies’ Taimur and Saif and they are super cute

Next, Kareena shared the picture of her Picasso aka Taimur Ali Khan. She uploaded a picture of Tim painting on the wall and captioned the image saying, “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity… Try painting on it ? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.”

And lastly, she shared a selfie with an unwanted member and captioned it saying, “Meanwhile… I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing… ? #HugeMess.” Have a look at the picture here:

