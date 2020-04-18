Lockdown diaries: Kartik Aaryan recreates Hrithik Roshan’s iconic scene from Koi Mil Gaya with a hilarious twist — watch video | Bollywood Life

We all are pretty much bored with our mobile games and running out of favourite passtimes in this lockdown period. But looks like, if there’s one knight to rescue us from boredom and keep us entertained with his crazy antics is none other than our hunk, Kartik Aaryan. Also Read – The Great Khali working out to Kartik Aaryan’s #CoronaStopKaroNa rap amidst lockdown is the wackiest thing you’ll see today — watch video

The heartthrob of the nation has several ways to keep us smiling all day long across every social media platform. Now recently the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has taken to Tik Tok and shared an adorable video. In the video released by the actor, Aaryan is seen in a tiny tot avatar using a filter, and mouthing Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue from Koi Mil Gaya. The actor is holding an extension board and using it as a prop to create the iconic ‘Om Om Om’ sounds from the movie. His sister makes an appearance in the video, where she mouths the evergreen Rekha’s dialogue and Kartik in an adorable HR’s impersonation leaves us in splits. Now we wonder, if the actor is calling the extraterrestrials for a little help on Earth in these difficult times. We must say that we love Kartik Aaryan’s sense of humour and how he always manages to make us laugh across all platforms. The young actor is truly an entertainer and the best we have in showbiz. Also Read – ‘Can alcohol kill COVID-19?’ Kartik Aaryan asks a doctor on his digital show Koki Poochega — watch video

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan’s sister shares a heartwarming post, thanking the star for the awareness he’s spreading

Kartik Aaryan was one of the first celebrities to join the app and his first video had crossed millions of views within 24 hours and driven the app users crazy. While with his funny tik-tok videos and his hot selfies, he keeps us occupied (and our hearts skip a beat), with his new hit series Koki Poochega, the actor enlightens us in the wake of the pandemic. Kartik Aaryan’s new show which has taken the social media by storm has him playing the virtual host and interview the Corona warriors and the brave survivors of the fatal disease. His unique initiative is being loved by all and has become the talk of the town. Moreover Aaryan pledging Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Relief Funds is one act that has surely made him the true hero in everyone’s eyes, as he goes out of his way for his nation to fight the disease. A heartthrob with surely makes our hearts melt all the time.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.