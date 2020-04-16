Lockdown diaries: Soha Ali Khan shares a cute picture of Kunal Kemmu peeling peas with daughter Inaaya | Bollywood Life

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling peas in the image! Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan breaking into an impromptu dance with son Taimur is the most adorable thing you will see today

“It’s just a ‘matar’ of time…#lockdown…#stayhome..#twopeasinapod,” Soha captioned the picture. Also Read – Cute attack! Inaaya singing the gayatri mantra will make you go ‘aww’ instantly – watch video

Also Read – Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash began with Inaaya cutting the cake for her mommy – watch video

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So cute.”

Another one wrote: “Cute little hands at work.”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family’s day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the “Wakhra Swag” song.

Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.