Lockdown diaries: This picture of Ranveer Singh as Vincent van Gogh is simply unmissable | Bollywood Life

Whether it is the lockdown or not, Ranveer Singh never fails to entertain us. He took to instagram and shared his photoshopped picture on social media. What’s special about this one you ask? Well, he seems to want to become Dutch influential painter Vincent van Gogh. He has replaced van Gogh in a self-portrait. “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.-Vincent Van Gogh,” he captioned the image. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor wish parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as the golden couple celebrates their 36th wedding anniversary

A few days ago, he posted an old throwback pic in which he’s imitating wrestler Hulk Hogan. Also Read – Anil Kapoor recalls the beautiful moment when he proposed wifey Sunita Kapoor — watch video

On the work front, Ranveer’s ’83 was scheduled to release on April 10, but couldn’t due to the Coronavirus lockdown. There were rumours of the film releasing in OTT but they were squashed. Shibhashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment, told Bollywood Hungama, “There is no truth to these reports. ’83’ has been made for the big-screen experience. Right now, there’s no intention or interest on the part of the directors or us as producers, to take these films to the small screen.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under quarantine by the police

Sarkar added, “If the situation deteriorates rapidly or there is no visibility of normalcy even after six months, we will evaluate then. But right now, we are all quite positive and I foresee that between the next four to six months, cinema halls will start operating. So that’s the hope and mindset which we currently have.”

In the film, he will be seen as Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika will be seen playing Romi Dev. Revealing why she chose to do this film, Deepika had said, “The personal equation doesn’t spill over into the workspace. I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role of Kapil Dev, but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film.”

