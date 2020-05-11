Lockdown Diaries: ‘You gonna bake now,’ says Pulkit Samrat to his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda | Bollywood Life

Actor Pulkit Samrat, whom his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda calls her “personal chef”, doesn’t want to make anything anymore and now wants the actress to bake. Kriti took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the baked breads made by Pulkit. She captioned: “Uummmm… I have successfully consumed all the bread baked by my personal chef @pulkitsamrat, time for round 2!?” Also Read – Salman Khan turns matchmaker for Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, Daisy Shah-Sunil Grover in Bulbul Marriage Hall

Pulkit took to the comment section and wrote: “Time for round Tu (you)!A You gonna bake now.” Both of them really make a cute couple. Also Read – Pulkit Samrat flaunts his cooking skills to Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti recently shared that pole dancing is her favourite form of workout. She even shared a glimpse of her performing on the pole in a black sports bra and shorts. Also Read – When Pulkit Samrat gave ‘tel malish’ to ladylove Kriti Kharbanda — watch video

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media. Recently, Pulkit treated Kriti to some prawns. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: “And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills.

A few days ago, Kriti had a cough and cold and got worried thinking if it was a case of coronavirus.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better.”

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper Pagalpanti. The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. The film is slated to release next year.

