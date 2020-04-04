Lockdown Effect! TV viewership witnesses 42 per cent spike, courtesy Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Bollywood Life

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, people are staying at home and because of which, we have witnessed a tremendous spike of 42 per cent in TV viewership. Television tracking expert, Shailesh Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, “News and film channels have shown the maximum growth. GECs (General Entertainment Channels) haven’t grown much because they are running out of original content.” He further informed, “Star Gold benefitted through the world TV premiere of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, which premiered on the same day as Janta Curfew. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak also premiered in the same week on Star Plus.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Celebs laud Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute initiative, Ranbir-Alia to wed in December 2020

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues its historic run on television despite the unavailability of fresh episodes. “Sab TV is the only GEC channel that has shown a significant growth during the lockdown because of Taarak Mehta’s repeat value,” said Shailesh Kapoor. The re-telecast of Ramayan has garnered a huge impression and with iconic serials like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktiman and Alif Laila, we are expecting the viewership to grow on TV. Also Read – Lockdown Effect: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War SHATTERS records in its world television premiere

Ramayan has garnered insane 170 million viewers in its first four shows of re-telecast. With this whopping number, Ramayan shattered all the records and registered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. BARC’s chief executive Sunil Lulla said the numbers notched up by the series was a bit surprising and called the move as a “brilliant” one by the Prasar Bharti. Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which has a bank of original episodes is ruling the TRPs list at the top spot. So, which shows you are watching in this lockdown phase? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

