Lockdown extn: Hockey India postpones all National Championships, SAI extends camps

Hockey India on Tuesday postponed all its rescheduled national championships indefinitely after the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was extended till May 3.

These tournaments were rescheduled to start on April 29 and continue till July 3 but have been suspended for now.”…Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, Coaches, organisers, fans and officials,” Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.

“These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in India,” he added. Ahmad said HI is working with the relevant central and state government departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain public health.

He said the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member unit portal with player details. “We would like to thank the various Hosts and Member Units who have been extremely co-operative to accommodate the request to postpone.

“I would also like to urge all the participating Member Units to continue to update the Member’s portal with player’s registrations and use this time effectively,” Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, All training camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres across the country will also remain suspended till May 3. “All SAI camps were postponed till April 14 because of the ongoing lockdown. We thought of taking a decision on the way forward after April 14. But since the lockdown is extended, the camps will remained suspended till May 3,” a SAI source told PTI on Tuesday after the’s address to the nation. However, athletes such as star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, currently at NIS Patiala, will be allowed to stay at SAI hostels.

The 2020 Hockey India National Championships that have been postponed indefinitely are as follows:

10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020, Ranchi, Jharkhand (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from April 29 to May 9 and May 7 to May 17 respectively.

10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from May 14 to May 21 and May 19 to May 30 respectively.

10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020, Hisar, Haryana (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from May 3 to May 14 and May 12 to May 23 respectively.

10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020, Imphal, Manipur (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from May 28 to June 4 and June 3 to June 13 respectively.

10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020, Guwahati, Assam (B Division) earlier scheduled from June 20 to July 3.

