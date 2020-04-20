Lockdown life: why getting dressed is important

With the nationwide lockdown in place, have you found yourself living in your sweatpants morning, noon and night? Did we hear a yes? You’re not alone – many of us have found comfort spending our days in our favorite sweats.

But is it good for us to sit in our jogger or PJ bottoms all day? Can we be truly productive working from home in sweatpants, or is it harder to find motivation? Here, we explore three reasons why you should get dressed during lockdown.

What we wear can improve productivity

Whether you realize it or not, what you wear can have an impact on your cognitive function. Studies have shown that “clothing worn influences cognition broadly, impacting the processing style that changes how objects, people, and events are construed”. To put this simply, what we wear has an impact on our brains ability to process information. The research states that those wearing formal clothing respond better to tasks than those in less formal attire. So, if you’re working from home during lockdown, you might notice you’re more productive if you opt for more work-appropriate clobber during your working hours.

Getting dressed can help establish a routine

During this period of social isolation, it’s important to maintain a sense of routine. This is because routine is beneficial for your overall health and wellbeing – helping you sleep better and reducing levels of stress and anxiety. While your life in lockdown may be different, it’s important to try and establish a new routine. Getting up, out of your PJs and dressed at the same time each day is just a small thing you can do to give your day structure. You should also try to go to bed and eat meals at the same time, as well as dedicate specific times of the day for exercising at home, relaxing and so on.

Our clothes can boost our mood

Do you feel happy and confident when you’re wearing your favorite flattering clothes? Well, that’s because what we wear can have an impact on our mood. Our clothing choices can lift our spirits and give us an increased sense of self-confidence – so if you’re having a down day, consider swapping your sweats for clothing that makes you look and feel good. Whether you’re staying in the house or going to do your essential food shop, popping on your favorite outfit and accessorizing with an on-trend handbag and stylish shoes might just give you the lift that you need.

The simple act of getting dressed in the morning may help to improve your work performance, lift your mood and enhance your daily routine. The question is, what will you wear tomorrow?