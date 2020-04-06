Lockdown Mud Pies, Sunshine & Bubbles











What a gloriously sunshiney day yesterday was. It felt, for the first time, as though Summer really isn’t too far away…

Since London went on Lockdown (and even before as I was anticipating it) I have been on a mission to try to get the house and garden to be places that are as exciting and dynamic as possible for Izzy, so she really enjoys being there. (Because she’s going to be there a LOT).

When I was small, I dreamed of a Mud Kitchen. Somewhere to cook up stews for the caterpillars, make potions out of twigs and magic and create heavenly perfumes out of (dead) rose petals and rain water… so if you were to suggest that I am living out this fantasty vicariously through my daughter, you’d be 100% correct.

Please allow me to introduce you to the newest member of our family – the wonderful Mud Kitchen, by Moo Angel.

















Izzy’s Dress is the Duck Appliqué Pinafore Dress by Jojo Maman Bebe

Moo Angel are a small business in Nottinghamshire, who deliver all over the UK. They make gorgeous products out of sustainably sourced timber, which encourage imaginative play, exploration and creativity.

And I could see Izzy’s brain whizzing at a million miles an hour yesterday, as she mixed this with that and poured water into her soup…





















Turn on your JavaScript to view content

















She loves scampering up and down this path, to and from her mud kitchen and each time counting the paving stones…

















Mix mix mix, story stir stir… she was singing and playing and my heart was exploding…

















All the utensils come with the Mud Kitchen!







One always needs a twig when making potions.







Magical ingredients…



























And then, we turned on our little bubble machine and our garden was suddenly transformed into a magical bubble kingdom. Izzy LOVES bubbles… show me a toddler who doesn’t!

















She loves these ‘Russian Doll’ style eggs from TOMY – perfect for Easter Egg hunts in the garden!



And as the afternoon deepened, so did the sun and the heat… We took off her shoes and popped on her new sandals and sun hat (links below) from my local gorgeous family and lifestyle shop, WORD – it’s just down the road in Walthamstow Village and they’re now exclusively online and shipping nationwide…













































Izzy loves her YOTO audio player… and if you don’t know what this is yet, you can see here over on my instagram stories. And there’s a £10 off referral code at the end of the story sequence, so stay with it if you fancy purchasing.

The day was hazy and warm, full of fun and play and laughing and jumping…and we had frozen yoghurt ice lollies too.

If this is what lockdown is, then I am ALL IN.

(I’m obviously all in anyway. But days like this make it so much easier.)

A huge, ginormous thank you to Moo Angel, for their incredibly generous gift – it has completely transformed our garden into a wonderful playful and creative zone for Isabelle and I (and she!) couldn’t be more grateful.

If you would like to purchase one of these amazing mud kitchens yourself, just mention Poppy Loves for 10% off!

Roll on Summer… stay safe, everyone.

And stay at home.

Love to you all.

