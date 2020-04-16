Lockdown – Sophie Lichaba give twitter trolls life lessons







Actress Sophie Lichaba has proved once again that she is a tough

cookie. After being away from our small screens for some time due

to ill health, she has come back even stronger to reclaim her title

of Mzansi’s queen of prime time TV.

She has been trending for all the right reasons on social media.

Sophie has been receiving all sorts of praises from her fans ever

since episode 2 of Lockdown season 5 aired on Mzansi Magic this

week. Not even Twitter trolls can steal the former Generation’s

actress’ thunder this time around. She has proved to them just how

tough she is.

The star who plays the character of Palesa in

Lockdown, has clapped back at haters who have judged her

appearance instead of focusing on her shine. She commented when one

of her fans defended her against one tweep who came for her

appearance:

“God help her and her stupidity. She doesn’t know life.”

I will do what suits me my dear. Focus on your life and go get

tested for every disease . Who are you to decide what I should do,

who are you?

Sophie’s fans also defended her.

@MalulekeSir commented:

“Mme Lichaba, You’ve done far much better since you came out and

announce your sickness, it takes a strong woman to do that, now

look at how you have gained strength and your true self back,

allowing haters to get through your skin will do injustice to your

purpose in life.

” @mathapelosebek1 wrote:

“I just had to check her profile and wow Iâ€™m just speechless. I

just wonder do some people just take time to think before they

could speak or in this case write/say something . This is so sad.

