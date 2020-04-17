Lockdown woes: Worried about her mental health, Shweta Basu Prasad sought help from her therapist

Being cooped up inside the house for so many days at a stretch is not easy and cant bog anyone down. And hence, Shweta Basu Prasad says with so much uncertainty pertaining to the future, it’s obvious for people to feel dejected and lost. The actor feels this is the time when people should seek help, something that she herself is doing.

“All my life, I had lived with people — first my parents and then I was married (she split from her husband Rohit Mittal in December 2019). I’ve been living on my own since then as I needed some time by myself. And then this (coronavirus pandemic) happened,” she says, admitting that though it has been difficult, she is trying to keep herself busy.

“I spoke to my therapist and asked if we could do a session over video call. I’m really worried about my mental health and I don’t want to lose sanity at such a time,” shares the 29-year-old calling online therapy sessions “a reality right now”, and she recommends it to anyone who is feeling anxious by the current situation.

“My therapist told me that a lot of people are indeed seeking it. I started therapy in December. I’ve had two sessions and then I was completely fine. But now, recently, I’ve been feeling uneasy again, and that’s when I reconnected with my therapist. Mental health is paramount. We must focus on mental health at these times,” she explains.

Another way, the Makdee (2002) actor feels can help people ward off negativity is by staying away from social media and phones. “I’ve started a detox from my phone. I don’t use it all the time. There’s so much uncertainty, it can easily take a toll on your mental health,” she asserts.

Prasad also misses her family, but they’ve devised a way to see one another even during this lockdown situation.

“The other day, my mother and brother came to my building but since they can’t come up, I went down to meet them. We were standing five feet away and could meet for just 10 minutes. It was so difficult because I couldn’t even hug my mother. I think it is really getting tough. I just pray and hope this passes soon,” the actor says.