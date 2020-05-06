Logan Paul Confirms He Is Dating Josie Canseco

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco are officially an item.

The 25-year-old YouTuber confirmed that he and the 23-year-model are a couple in an interview with ET‘s Katie Krause on Tuesday (May 5).

“It’s just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl,” he said of his current quarantine situation amid the pandemic. When asked if the “girl” was Josie, he simply said: “Yeah.”

He also revealed how they first met.

“It was a crossing of L.A. circles. She’s over here and I’m over there and we crossed circles one night…it’s f–king serious. It’s pretty serious. Yeah,” he went on to say.

The two were first photographed holding hands back in January.