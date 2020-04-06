Logan Williams’ Agent Releases Statement After His Death at 16

The Flash actor Logan Williams passed away suddenly at the age of 16 last week, and his agent has released a statement after his passing.

“We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss,” his agent Michelle Gauvin told People. “Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit,” the statement continues. “We will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

The rising star appeared in eight episodes of The CW’s superhero series throughout the first two seasons, including the pilot episode.

See what actor Grant Gustin had to say in tribute.