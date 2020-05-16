Logan Williams’ Mother Reveals ‘The Flash’ Alum’s Tragic Cause Of Death

The cause of death for ‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams has finally been revealed, following his tragic and unexpected April 2 death.

Several weeks after his devastating passing on April 2, Logan Williams’ cause of death was revealed by his mother. The Flash actor, who died tragically at 16-years-old, passed away of a fentanyl overdose, according to preliminary toxicology, Marlyse Williams told The New York Post. “His death is not going to be in vain,” she said, while noting that Logan battled addiction for three years. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

Marlyse went on to say that her son took a break from auditioning when he felt it became “too stressful”. She also learned that he was using marijuana when he was 13. According to her, he then moved on to other drugs, but she didn’t know when he started using fentanyl. She said Logan “was in complete denial because he was so ashamed.”

Marlyse sent Logan to several treatment centers to help him recover before his tragic death. “I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do,” she said. “I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

The last time she saw her son was on March 30 — just three days before his death. “He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start,’” she said. “I just know the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you.’” Marlyse added that Logan “was always hoping to get back into acting, music or whatever future he wanted.”

Logan’s family was completely rocked by the news of his death, when it occurred on April 2. At the time, his mother shared with Tri-City News, a local newspaper in Port Coquitlam, Canada, that she “cannot grieve for her son with her family because of COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions” and is therefore “mourning alone,” the newspaper reported.

Of course, Logan’s extended family — the cast of The Flash — was hit incredibly hard by the news, as well, especially Grant Gustin, who shared the role of Barry Allen with Logan. “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Grant wrote on Instagram one day following Logan’s death. The post also featured a behind-the-scenes image of Grant and Logan together. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014,” Grant continued. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

Before closing his post, Grant had one serious request to make of his fans and followers. “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Logan starred on The Flash for eight episodes between 2014-2015 playing the younger version of Barry Allen/ The Flash. He also had a role on the long-running CW series Supernatural in 2015. His final TV appearance was on the show When Calls the Heart, on which he played Miles Montgomery from 2014-2016.