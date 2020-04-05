Logan Williams of The Flash fame passes away at 16; Grant Gustin posts an emotional note | Bollywood Life

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, another tragic news has come out of the US. Young actor Logan Williams who is best known for his work in CW’s The Flash as young Barry Allen has passed away. He was just 16. Logan Williams’ agent Michelle Gauvin informed the press that he died on Thursday. She did not state the exact cause of death but said it came as a shock. Tributes have come pouring in for the young man. The Flash star Grant Gustin said his death was devastating and praised his talent.

Gustin wrote on Instagram, “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

John Wesley Shipp who played the adult Barry Allen said he was “heartsick” after hearing the news. His mother, Marlyse said to a news network, “He was just a natural at everything he did. He was just effortlessly good at things. Everyone wanted to work with him because he was so funny.”

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

The funeral is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the US. We extend our condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.