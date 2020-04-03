Logan Williams, ‘The Flash’ and ‘When Calls the Heart’ Actor, Dies at 16

Logan Williams, a 16-year-old actor who appeared on the CW superhero series “The Flash” as a young Barry Allen, has died, according to his family.

The actor’s mother, Marlyse Williams, confirmed the news of her son’s death to the Tri-City News. No cause of death was provided, though Williams was said to have died suddenly on Thursday.

Williams appeared in eight episodes of “The Flash” during its first two seasons — including the series pilot — as a younger version of Grant Gustin’s titular DC Comics hero. His other acting credits include the Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart,” as well as guest spots on “The Whispers” and “Supernatural.”

Gustin remembered his former co-star in an Instagram post on Thursday, praising the young actor’s ability and professionalism.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

He continued, “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

