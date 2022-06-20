Lokal, a hyperlocal social media platform appoints Ishan Kajaria as Vice President – Sales

MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lokal, a hyperlocal social media platform, today announced the appointment of Ishan Kajaria as Vice President Sales. The addition to the team is a crucial step towards presenting monetization opportunities for Lokal as it marches towards its target of achieving 100 million active users within the course of 2 years.

As VP Sales, Ishan will be front-ending efforts in monetizing local business advertorial, matrimony, real estate and classifieds. He will be heading the sales vertical and be responsible for driving revenue growth while building the best-in-class team at Lokal. With this strategic move, Lokal aims to leverage Ishan’s expertise in scaling businesses and teams thereby reaching a targeted growth run rate of 100 Cr in revenue.

Ishan comes with over 14 years of experience and has showcased proficiency in creating and executing sales roadmap for his previous organizations. Before Lokal, he was heading country sales for business-to-retail credit business at ePayLater where he was responsible for scaling the business by 80x in 3 years in India’s largest retail segment i.e. Kirana stores. He also comes with a decade of rich experience, having worked at Vodafone where he played a key role in Retail Sales. He has led large sales teams of 1000+ members, driven 100+ Cr in monthly sales and has worked in both MNCs as well as startups.

Commenting on the new appointments, Jani Pasha, CEO and Co-founder, Lokal said, “Ishan is an outstanding addition to our team. As Lokal continues to offer digital opportunities for Bharat and aims to become a leader in the hyperlocal market, Ishan’s sales leadership, and his strong background in building top performing teams will further expedite our vision. We at Lokal are very excited to have Ishan on board and believe that our company can reach new horizons under his leadership.”

Ishan Kajaria, Vice President – Sales, Lokal said, “I was deeply impressed by Lokal’s district–led approach of solving the language barrier for Bharat. Jani and Vipul’s ambition and leadership in driving a motivated team was particularly promising. I felt connected to the mission of adding value for local businesses. Having perfected the district launch playbook, Lokal is at the cusp of massive growth. I aim to contribute in driving 100x growth and solidifying its foundation in the hyperlocal market in coming years.”

About Lokal

Founded in 2018, Lokal is on a mission to strengthen hyperlocal communities by enabling its mostly non-English users to share, interact and transact in their regional language. Lokal users gain access to hyperlocal information such as local news, daily commodity prices, local jobs, real estate, matrimonial, local business advertorials and classifieds which would otherwise be scattered across local newspapers. The app is available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi, and has 10 million downloads with a presence in 180+ districts across South India. Having achieved unmatched user density in deep tier 2 & 3 locations in India, Lokal has been supported by marquee investors, namely 3one4 Capital, India Quotient, Y Combinator. To know more do click: https://getlokalapp.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843054/Ishan_Kajaria.jpg