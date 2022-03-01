Lokal a Hyperlocal Social Media platform appoints John Mathew as Vice President, Product

He will be responsible for the product to meet the goal of 100 million users by 2025

BENGALURU, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lokal, a hyperlocal social media platform, today announced the appointment of John Mathew as Vice President, Product. Lokal aims to leverage John’s expertise in building consumer products for emerging internet user segments.

John comes with over a decade of experience and is known for building product teams across the APAC region. In his previous tenure as a Head of product with Lummo (formerly known as BukuKas), he was instrumental in curating a bookkeeping and shop solution for small businesses in Indonesia. He has also led product teams at Hansel and Zynga in the past.

Jani Pasha, CEO and Co-founder, Lokal, said, “We are pleased to welcome John in our mission to enable meaningful internet for the non-English speakers of India. As VP Product, John will be responsible for driving product strategy in line with our vision of becoming India’s first super app for towns. He will be ensuring the highest value of customer experience and building a best-in-class product team for Lokal.“

John Mathew, Vice President – Product, Lokal, said, “I am glad to join Lokal at such an exciting phase of their product cycle. The platform has shown remarkable grit and engineering excellence to emerge as a winner in the hyperlocal segment. The opportunity to build on this foundation and reach the next billion users of Bharat is an area close to my heart. Eagerly looking forward to embark this journey with a world-class team“

About Lokal

Founded in 2018, Lokal is on a mission to strengthen hyperlocal communities by enabling its mostly non-English users to share, interact and transact in their regional language. Lokal users gain access to hyperlocal information such as local news, daily commodity prices, local jobs, real estate, matrimonial, local business advertorials and classifieds which would otherwise be scattered across local newspapers. The app is available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi, and has 20 million downloads with a presence in 180+ districts across India. Having achieved unmatched user density in deep tier 2 & 3 locations in India, Lokal has been supported by marquee investors, namely 3one4 Capital, India Quotient, Y Combinator. To know more do click: https://getlokalapp.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757206/John_Mathew.jpg

