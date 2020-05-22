Jimmys Post

London ‘defeated’ by lockdown measures, not COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases in London falls “dramatically,” Spiked Online Editor Brendan O’Neill says the city has been “defeated by the lockdown” far more than the virus.

“Across England the number of cases have been falling by about 100 every seven days and in London we are getting about 10 or 14 new cases in a 24-hour period which is really low in a teaming city of nearly nine million people,” Mr O’Neill said.

“The virus is fading away from London”.

“It’s time to open up this city”.

Mr O’Neill told Sky News host Chris Kenny the lockdown was doing “incredible damage” to London with many industries being on “the verge of collapse”.

